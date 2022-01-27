CAF President Patrice Motsepe joins Dangote and Adenuga in Forbes richest Africans

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Motsepe is among the richest Africans according to Forbes.

Motsepe
Motsepe

American business magazine Forbes have listed Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe among the richest Africans in 2022.

Recommended articles

Motsepe assumed office as CAF President on March 12, 2021, but before that, he was a successful mining billionaire businessman.

The 59-year-old was listed among the richest on the continent along with Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga.

The South African businessman ranks ninth among the richest men on the continent. He made most of his money from metal, mining, and luxury goods.

Motsepe is among the richest in Africa despite being CAF President
Motsepe is among the richest in Africa despite being CAF President Pulse Nigeria

The top ten billionaires on the continent are Aliko Dangote from Manufacturing, Johann Rupert & family from Fashion & Retail, Nicky Oppenheimer & family from Metals & Mining, Nassef Sawiris from Construction & Engineering, and Abdulsamad Rabiu.

Others are Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab & family from Food & Beverage, Naguib Sawiris from Telecom, and Koos Bekker from Media & Entertainment.

Motsepe declared his assets before running for the position as the CAF President.

Motsepe's enthusiasm for football started by becoming the owner of the successful South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns F.C.

He continues to be one of South Africa's most influential business advocates and continues to push the football landscape on the continent as CAF President.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

CAF President Patrice Motsepe joins Dangote and Adenuga in Forbes richest Africans

CAF President Patrice Motsepe joins Dangote and Adenuga in Forbes richest Africans

Women attend Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

Women attend Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

4 Nigerian Academies set to compete in first-ever MLS backed u-17 Elite tourney

4 Nigerian Academies set to compete in first-ever MLS backed u-17 Elite tourney

Trending

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Maduka Okoye is under fire as Super Eagles goalkpeer

'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

Emmanuel Adebayor

How Iheanacho cried after being dropped from AFCON 2019 squad - John Ogu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria vs Ghana: Reactions as west African rivals battle for World Cup ticket

Nigeria vs Ghana