CAF President Patrice Motsepe joins Dangote and Adenuga in Forbes richest Africans

Motsepe assumed office as CAF President on March 12, 2021, but before that, he was a successful mining billionaire businessman.

The 59-year-old was listed among the richest on the continent along with Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga.

The South African businessman ranks ninth among the richest men on the continent. He made most of his money from metal, mining, and luxury goods.

Pulse Nigeria

The top ten billionaires on the continent are Aliko Dangote from Manufacturing, Johann Rupert & family from Fashion & Retail, Nicky Oppenheimer & family from Metals & Mining, Nassef Sawiris from Construction & Engineering, and Abdulsamad Rabiu.

Others are Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab & family from Food & Beverage, Naguib Sawiris from Telecom, and Koos Bekker from Media & Entertainment.

Motsepe declared his assets before running for the position as the CAF President.

Motsepe's enthusiasm for football started by becoming the owner of the successful South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns F.C.