CAF approves 60,000 fans to attend Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the number of fans that will be expected when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a second-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier.
60,000 fans will be at the MKO Stadium, Abuja 20,000 more than the Baba Yara Stadium.
The first-leg encounter between Ghana and Nigeria ended in a 0-0 draw.
The game was attended by 40,000 fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.
CAF has now stated the amount of fans that will be permitted to watch the second leg in Nigeria.
The Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola Stadium in Abuja will have a full capacity.
This is after CAF granted the request made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to have 60,000 fans in attendance.
CAF initially stated that only 30,000 fans are approved for the highly anticipated encounter citing COVID concerns.
Bit with the game on Friday witnessing a full capacity, Nigeria has also been granted permission to do so.
The MKO Abiola Stadium recently renovated by the Dangote group will now be up to full capacity.
The game between Nigeria and Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium will decide which of the two teams will represent the continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Super Eagles will now have 60,000 fans to cheer them on when they take on the Black Stars on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.
