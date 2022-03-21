'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Aubameyang scored two goals and provided one assist, Ferran Torres had one goal and one assist, Ronald Araujo converted from a corner kick while Ousmane Dembele provided two assists in the victory.

It was a solid performance for Barcelona who dominated the midfield with superior possession and created more chances.

Pulse Nigeria

Key to their dominance in the game was captain Sergio Busquets who outplayed the Madrid creative duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

After the game, Busquests stated that the result was not expected before the game but they should have scored more goals.

He said, "We didn’t think we would get a result like this. We wanted to play a game like this and that’s what we’ve been trying to do recently. Everything was perfect.”

“We could have scored more goals. I think everything has worked out under Xavi since the Super Copa result. I am happy with this result.”

Busquets then gave his thoughts on Barcelona's chances of winning the league now that they are 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

He added, "We will always try and hold onto a glimmer of hope. In football, anything can happen.”

“This win gives us a chance to win La Liga.”