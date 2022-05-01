'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert
Kamaru Usman was at MSG to see Burna Boy's One Night In Space concert make history
Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman was present for the history-making concert of Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.
Burna Boy and Usman are well acquainted and have met several times over the years.
On Thursday, April 28, 2022 Burna Boy had his One Night In Space concert at Madison Square Garden in New York United States of America (USA)
It was a history-making event for the Nigerian music industry. Reactions from the concert dominated the Nigerian social media space with several celebrities in attendance.
Usman and Burna Boy team up
Among the stars at the event was UFC welterweight champion Usman.
Usman took to his official social media platforms to post pictures of him and Burna Boy at the event.
Along with the post was a message that said, "AFRICAN GIANTS… The Journey of Life is already written… congratulations my brother @burnaboy on an incredible night @TheGarden."
Burna Boy and Usman have a relationship which has seen the two stars interact on several occasions.
Burna Boy continues to help promote the Afrobeat genre to the world while Usman makes Nigeria proud as the UFC welterweight champion.