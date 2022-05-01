WHAT'S BUZZIN

'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

Kamaru Usman was at MSG to see Burna Boy's One Night In Space concert make history

Burna Boy and Usman are well acquainted and have met several times over the years.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 Burna Boy had his One Night In Space concert at Madison Square Garden in New York United States of America (USA)

It was a history-making event for the Nigerian music industry. Reactions from the concert dominated the Nigerian social media space with several celebrities in attendance.

Among the stars at the event was UFC welterweight champion Usman.

Usman took to his official social media platforms to post pictures of him and Burna Boy at the event.

Along with the post was a message that said, "AFRICAN GIANTS… The Journey of Life is already written… congratulations my brother @burnaboy on an incredible night @TheGarden."

Usman on several occasions has used Burna Boy's music to walk into the octagon for his UFC battles.

Burna Boy and Usman have a relationship which has seen the two stars interact on several occasions.

Usman when in Nigeria was featured along with Wizkid in Burna Boy's Ballon d'Or video which went viral.

Burna Boy continues to help promote the Afrobeat genre to the world while Usman makes Nigeria proud as the UFC welterweight champion.

Burna Boy has teased new music coming soon while Usman has challenged Canelo Alvarez to a boxing bout.

