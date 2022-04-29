Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

The club currently boasts the most followers on all major social major platforms - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with a combined followership of over 160 million.

Football as a sport is universal because of the passion it brings to people, all over the world and it's no wonder it is one of the most followed sport on the planet.

It's certainly gained lots of fans all over the world and Nigeria isn't certainly left out.

The Premier league might be the most dramatic of all Europe's elite football leagues and is often times regarded as the best with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, tasting European success in recent times.

Manchester United might look way past their glory days of the great Sir Alex Ferguson, but they are no doubt still the most successful clubs in England having won 20 Premier league titles, 3 Champions league, 12 English FA Cups, a record-12 Community shields, 5 Carabao Cups.

They've also won the Europa league and the European Super Cup as well as the FIFA Club World cup.

The Red devils currently look set to miss out on the Champions league next season following their disappointing draw against Chelsea on Thursday, April 28.

As much as we might like to pretend, the club is probably going through an extremely rough patch in recent times failing to pick up any silverware in the last three years.

Regardless of this as fact, United fans have continued to stand tall and keep their faith in the club especially with the confirmation of Ajax's coach - Erik Ten Hag coming in to take charge next season.

Current Red devils coach Ralf Ragnick, also hinted at a possible squad overhual with the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic, amongst a host of other stars set to leave at the end of the season.

However, Manchester United fanbase also largely includes a huge fanbase of supporters in Nigeria.

Pulse Sports takes you through nine celebrities who are dedicated fans of the Red devils- photos below:

1 Burna Boy

Popular Grammy Award winning Afro-fusion superstar Burna boy is one of the biggest Manchester United fans in the Nigerian Music Industry.

He was spotted rocking Manchester United's 2020 season away kit with the number '23' printed on the back of the shirt; courtesy of the Red devils.

'23' is an Afrobeats song off his Grammy award-winning album "Twice As Tall" which he had already released in the same year.

The ''Twice As Tall'' superstar has even hung out with some of the Red devils' biggest stars including French midfielder Paul Pogba and England attacker Paul Pogba.

2 Davido

Multi-award winning Afrobeats superstar Davido, is also understood to be a Manchester United fan.

"OBO" was previously a special guest at Old trafford for a Manchester United game this season and was spotted showing off the Red devils home kit with his trademark number "7"printed on the back.

Davido had also sang about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who is famous for the jersey number '7', in his RIAA Gold certified Afrobeats hit "Fall"

It's also believed that the "Champion sound" crooner has a huge interest in football generally and was also on the official theme song of the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

3 Uche Jombo

The veteran Nollywood actress has once admitted the two things she loves is : making movies and watching football.

Uche Jombo is a serious Manchester United fan, and one of the die-hards in the Nigerian entertainment Industry.

She's also never afraid to express her feelings when the Red devils perform well or when they under-perform as well.

Her passion for the club and football generally is ridiculously evident from her social media reactions.

4 Reminisce

Award-winning Afrobeats rapper Reminisce is also understood to be a Red devils fan as well.

The 41-year-old rapper is also a serious fan of Man United's Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and always reacts on social media anytime, the latter comes up with the goods for the Red devils.

5 Dr Sid

Nigerian musician and E-sports facilitator Dr Sid is also understood to be a Manchester United fan.

The former Mavin records singer, is a huge fan of football and even runs his own e-sports company Kon10dr, that organizes video gaming events in Nigeria occasionally.

6 Dj Cuppy

Dj Cuppy also makes it to this list is an Afrobeats disc jockey and philanthropist.

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, was a former fan of fellow Premier League side, Arsenal.

However, she completed a free transfer to the Manchester giants following a spell of heartbreaking results with the Gunners.

However, Cuppy might not have found complete bliss supporting the Red devils as the heartbreaks continue and has also previously admitted she misses supporting the Gunners after Arsenal eventually showed improvement following her transfer.

Arsenal currently look set for Champions league football at the expense of United next season, but Cuppy will no doubt be hopeful of a better season with the Reds when the new manager arrives in August.

7 Ebuka Obi Uchendu

The popular Big Brother Naija host and media personality is a huge fan of the Red devils.

Ebuka has enjoyed a fair share of success with the Red devils as well as a fair share of heartbreaks with the club.

Ebuka is also never afraid to express himself on social media, whenever his team turns up or decide to be a headache.

8 Adekunle Gold

Multi-award winning Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold, is also a serious Manchester United fan.

The "Okay" crooner is arguably, the biggest celebrity fan of the Red devils in Nigeria - a stunch die-hard and a dedicated supporter.

He has constantly been trolled on popular social media platform Twitter this year, with friends and fans of the Afrobeats star advising him to dump the Red devils and stop attending their games