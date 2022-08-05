WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Bundesliga too sure' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern begin title defense with Frankfurt demolition

David Ben
Fans continued to hail Senegalese star Sadio Mane after he scored on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern destroyed the Europa League winners.

Bayern Munich thrashed Frankfurt 6-1 in their opening Bundesliga fixture
Bayern Munich began their Bundesliga title defense with a solid victory over Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night, August 5, 2022.

The Bavarians looked sharp as summer signing and Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane made his debut for the German champions.

The away team's sharpness soon paid off as midfielder Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for Bayern via a spectacular free-kick just 5 minutes into kick-off, giving Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp, no chance as they took a 1-0 lead.

The Bundesliga champions soon doubled their advantage 5 minutes later through Benjamin Pavard's deflected shot.

Sadio Mane scored on his Bayern Munich debut on Friday night in the Bundesliga
Bayern continued to dominate and soon added a third courtesy of their Senegalese summer signing Sadio Mane who opened his account in the Bundesliga on his league debut with a sublime header, after a brilliant assist from Serge Gnabry in the 29th minute.

Bayern continued to dominate the game as Frankfurt struggled to cope with the tempo of Julian Nagelsmann's side.

The visitors soon found themselves on the scoresheet once more after Jamal Musiala found the back of the net in the 35th minute to extend their lead to 4-0 with 10 minutes to go until half-time.

Thomas Muller assisted two goal in the first-half for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern were not done yet, and soon stretched their lead in the 43rd minute after the provider of Bayern's third Serge Gnabry, found the back of the net himself after another assist from Thomas Muller to give Frankfurt no chance of an idea of even a comeback.

With the game pretty much done in the first half, Bayern looked to see out the game and possibly widen the deficit in the match.

However, Frankfurt managed to grab a consolation goal in the 64th minute through young French attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

Jamal Musiala scored a brace in Bayern's 6-1 thrashing of Frankfurt on Friday night
But Bayern wrapped things up with one final blow by Jamal Musiala for his second of the night to complete the humiliation of the Europa League winners.

Following Bayern Munich's opening matchday win in the Bundesliga, fans took to social media to react.

Here are some of the reactions below:

David Ben David Ben

