Bundesliga: 17-year-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko smashes Bundesliga scoring record

Moukoko scored an excellent first half brace for Borussia Dortmund to enter the history books in Germany.

AFP

The 17-year-old netted two long-range efforts which inspired Dortmund to a comfortable 3-0 win over Bochum at Signal Idunna Park.

Both goals took his tally to six goals this season but the first goal saw him become the youngest player to score 10 goals in Bundesliga history.

The goals were also the first ever brace for Moukoko in the Bundesliga, with both goals the first he has has scored in a first half.

The wonderkid now has six league goals in 2022/23, making him Dortmund ’s leading scorer.

Dortmund extends unbeaten run

Borussia Dortmund have extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to five matches after another important win.

AFP

The Yellow and Black proved to be too good for visitors Bochum at the Idunna Park with youngsters Moukoko and Gio Reyna the heroes.

Both talented forwards netted the decisive goals in an excellent first half display, two long-range efforts from Moukoko, and a penalty from Reyna to seal the deal for Dortmund.