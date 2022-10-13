Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt,

The only goal of the game came in the 24th minute when Bukayo Saka's shot was saved but deflected off his chest into the back of the net.

Arsenal would hold on in a hostile Norwegian atmosphere to record their 11th victory of the season.

The victory means Arsenal's qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament is almost secure as the Gunners continue their incredible start to the season.

Reactions as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made several changes to the team that beat Liverpool to go top of the Premier League.

Saka who scored twice against Liverpool was a threat all game and scored the only goal of the game.

The wide man scored in unconventional circumstances as his initial shot was saved only to come off his chest and go into the net.

Arsenal fans took to social media to celebrate the victory and tease Saka about how he scored with his chest.

Saka's goal produced several hilarious reactions mostly positive as the Gunners continue their winning streak.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explained that picking three points against Bod/Glimt was very impressive.

He said, "Really happy to win here against a team that has won 14 games in a row. We have come here as 15 and won it. We talked about this in the last few days and done it.

"Second half there are a lot of things to improve, we know that. But they deserve credit for how they tried."