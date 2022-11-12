Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been one of the many shining lights of the Gunners’ blistering start to the 2022/23 campaign with the Englishman scoring five goals and notching six assists from his 19 appearances so far this season.
Bukayo Saka: Nigerians react as Burna Boy wishes Arsenal star well ahead of FIFA World Cup
The Grammy Award winning superstar has triggered reactions from Nigerians after his message to England winger Bukayo Saka, ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
Saka’s impressive display for the Londoners who currently lead the Premier League summit heading into the FIFA World Cup, has earned him a deserved call up into Gareth Southgate’s team for November’s showpiece.
And popular Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winning superstar Burna Boy has taken to social media to wish the 21-year-old English attacker well ahead of the Three Lions campaign on the world stage later this month.
This comes after a delighted Saka tweeted a mini compilation video of himself following the Three Lions World Cup squad announcement, with a post that read: “My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england #GodsPlan”
The music in the video was a song titled ‘Wild Dreams’ featuring Khalid, off Burna Boy’s 2022 Album Love Damini.
The tweet which caught the attention of the Burna Boy, forced the Afrobeat star to quote Saka’s tweetin turn with a message that read: “@BukayoSaka87 .. Good Luck at the World Cup!” followed by a heart emoji.
Following Burna’s tweet, Nigerians have reacted on social media to the African Giant’s message to the Arsenal star.
Here are some of the reactions below:
