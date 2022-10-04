Buhari to celebrate Anthony Joshua at Aso Rock after loss to Usyk

Tosin Abayomi
Buhari to give British boxer Anthony Joshua OFR award after 2 losses to Usyk.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to celebrate British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is set to get a national award from President Buhari at the State House, Aso Rock.

The 32-year-old is set to receive an honor by the Federal Republic of Nigeria after suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in his last two fights.

Joshua a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion was born in Watford, United Kingdom, and returned to Nigeria to be raised in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Joshua a boxing Olympic gold medal winner with Great Britain has embraced his Nigerian roots.

At his last fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia the Nigerian national anthem was played with his outfit also reflecting the green and white.

This is not the first time Joshua will have an encounter with President Buhari. When Joshua held the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight boxing titles he had a meeting with Buhari.

In photos that went viral on social media, Joshua presented the belts to Buhari and even prostrated for the President.

Buhari is expected to confer Joshua with the Officer of the Federal Republic(OFR) national award.

The meeting with Buhari will happen at the State House on Tuesday, October 11.

Joshua is set to meet with President Buhari while negotiations with Tyson Fury for an all-British showdown continue to take place.

Terms are still a stumbling block as a December 3 date at the Principality Stadium has been set for the fight between Fury and Joshua.

Buhari celebrating Joshua comes after he conferred national honors to 100 meter hurdles champion Tobi Amusan and Long Jump superstar Ese Brume.

