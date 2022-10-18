Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Brighton was held to the boring goalless affair by bottom-of-the-table club Nottingham Forest at the Amex on Tuesday night.

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were at the stadium but Awoniyi made it to the pitch.

The 24-year-old was a second-half substitute but failed to add to his goal tally this season while his compatriot, Dennis, watched the game glued to the bench.

Imago

Awoniyi came on with just four minutes to play and had no time to make any meaningful impact for the Tricky Reds.

Dominant Seagulls go three matches without a goal

Brighton was the better side on the night but once again failed to make it count after another goalless performance.

The home side had 70% of the possession, 19 attempts and created three big chances but couldn't find a way past one of the leakiest defences in the league.

The midfielder, Leandro Trossard, was the centre of attention for fantasy premier league managers for the Seagulls.

However, it ended in heartbreak as the Belgian failed to reward his owners after firing blanks despite four attempts at the Nottingham Forest goal.

While the manager, Ze Zerbi, believed his side could win the game before kickoff, it wasn't meant to be as they failed to score for the third consecutive match.

Pulse Nigeria

The Italian will have to wait a while longer to register his first win as manager since he replaced Graham Potter.