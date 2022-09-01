PREMIER LEAGUE

'Your calls brought me'- Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Brazilian has found out that calls from Manchester United supporters are quite special and is grateful.

Antony signs the dotted lines for Manchester United.
Antony signs the dotted lines for Manchester United.

Manchester United new signing Antony Matheus dos Santos has sent an interesting message to supporters of the club.

Recommended articles

Antony has taken quickly to his social media account to react to the completion of his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to United.

Antony to Manchester United is now official
Antony to Manchester United is now official Pulse Nigeria

The Red Devils confirmed the transfer of the Brazilian international was done and dusted through an official statement on their website on Thursday morning.

According to the club, Antony has officially signed for five years with an option for a further year.

"Manchester United has completed the transfer of Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year," the club statement stated.

After he officially signed the dotted lines and was unveiled, the 22-year-old took to his Twitter account to write to the fans.

Antony is where he wants to be, reunited with Erik ten Hag.
Antony is where he wants to be, reunited with Erik ten Hag. Pulse Nigeria

"It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain," the Tweet said it parts.

"Today, i arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey!"

"My family, my friends, my staff and every United fan, who filled my social media with messages!! It was your call that brought me here!! Let’s get it started."

The Brazilian is now reunited with his former manager, Erik Ten Hag, with whom he won two Eredivisie titles at Ajax.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

Recommended articles

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is among the elite creators in the Premier League

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is among the elite creators in the Premier League

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

'Your calls brought me'- Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

'Your calls brought me'- Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco