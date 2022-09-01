'Your calls brought me'- Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

Antony has taken quickly to his social media account to react to the completion of his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to United.

The Red Devils confirmed the transfer of the Brazilian international was done and dusted through an official statement on their website on Thursday morning.

According to the club, Antony has officially signed for five years with an option for a further year.

"Manchester United has completed the transfer of Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year," the club statement stated.

Antony's message to Manchester United fans

After he officially signed the dotted lines and was unveiled, the 22-year-old took to his Twitter account to write to the fans.

"It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain," the Tweet said it parts.

"Today, i arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey!"

"My family, my friends, my staff and every United fan, who filled my social media with messages!! It was your call that brought me here!! Let’s get it started."

The Brazilian is now reunited with his former manager, Erik Ten Hag, with whom he won two Eredivisie titles at Ajax.