FUN

Brass undone by Pulse in battle of SociaLiga debutants, VFD & Syarpa run riot

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Keyboard Warriors enjoyed their debut in the SociaLiga Corporate League on Saturday evening.

Pulse Sports FC with the debut win at the SociaLiga Corporate League.
Pulse Sports FC with the debut win at the SociaLiga Corporate League.

Pulse Sports football club enjoyed a winning start at the SociaLiga Corporate League on Saturday night.

Read Also

The Pulse boys delivered a solid display to beat fellow debutants Team Brass 1-0 at the UpBeat Centre.

Pulse Sports FC
Pulse Sports FC Pulse Nigeria

Talented forward, Preye (no.14), scored the decisive goal in the first half as Keyboard Warriors got off to the best possible start in the competitive 5-a-side League.

Preye's goal saw him enter the history book as he became the first player ever to score a competitive goal for Pulse Sports FC.

Pulse Sports FC celebrates the hard-fought win.
Pulse Sports FC celebrates the hard-fought win. Pulse Nigeria

The game was keenly contested with Brass putting up an appreciable fight against the Keyboard Warriors.

However, the Warriors defended stoutly to leave the UpBeat Centre with a deserved win and three points.

Of course, the manager of Pulse Sports, Solace Chukwu, was a happy man after his boys earned him a win.

Coach Solace Chukwu cooking the winning formular.
Coach Solace Chukwu cooking the winning formular. Pulse Nigeria

In what was his debut as manager, the tactical man got the win, a clean sheet and of course, took to his official social media account to react.

"100% record as a coach intact," Chukwu said in a post on Twitter. "To Jesus be my glory," he added.

In the other games played on Saturday, League leaders Team VFD are not slowing down anytime soon.

VFD showed they are not in the SociaLiga Corporate League to joke after an emphatic 5-1 demolition of BetKing.

You might tell why VFD had no mercy on BetKing.
You might tell why VFD had no mercy on BetKing. Pulse Nigeria

The microfinance giant dominated the betting stars from start to finish and didn't want to game to end - such wickedness.

Another team that saw hell on matchday 5 was Team 99Keys, who arrived at UpBeat without the keys to anything that had to do with football.

The Real Estate boys were no match for Syarpa who ran away with a comprehensive 8-0 win at the end of the day.

It was a packed house at the UpBeat Centre.
It was a packed house at the UpBeat Centre. Pulse Nigeria

In what was a goal-fest evening at the UpBeat Centre, Odey J of Syarpa emerged as the obvious star of the day.

Odey put on the best Erling Haaland impression of the day after he scored four (4) of the eight (8) goals for his team.

His teammate, Uche, who scored two (2) in the win, and VFD's Oseni, who netted a brace, too, are the other stars who impressed on matchday 5.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Ademola Lookman continues hot streak in Atalanta, Udinese 4-goal thriller

Ademola Lookman continues hot streak in Atalanta, Udinese 4-goal thriller

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Asisat Oshoala turns 28, celebrates birthday with a picture book

Asisat Oshoala turns 28, celebrates birthday with a picture book

Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Captain fantastic Kenneth Omeruo heads Cucumbers to first win since September 2

Captain fantastic Kenneth Omeruo heads Cucumbers to first win since September 2

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34