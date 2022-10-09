Brass undone by Pulse in battle of SociaLiga debutants, VFD & Syarpa run riot

The Pulse boys delivered a solid display to beat fellow debutants Team Brass 1-0 at the UpBeat Centre.

Talented forward, Preye (no.14), scored the decisive goal in the first half as Keyboard Warriors got off to the best possible start in the competitive 5-a-side League.

Preye's goal saw him enter the history book as he became the first player ever to score a competitive goal for Pulse Sports FC.

The game was keenly contested with Brass putting up an appreciable fight against the Keyboard Warriors.

However, the Warriors defended stoutly to leave the UpBeat Centre with a deserved win and three points.

Coach Solace off to a winning start

Of course, the manager of Pulse Sports, Solace Chukwu, was a happy man after his boys earned him a win.

In what was his debut as manager, the tactical man got the win, a clean sheet and of course, took to his official social media account to react.

"100% record as a coach intact," Chukwu said in a post on Twitter. "To Jesus be my glory," he added.

VFD remains the team to beat, 99 arrives without football Keys vs Syarpa

In the other games played on Saturday, League leaders Team VFD are not slowing down anytime soon.

VFD showed they are not in the SociaLiga Corporate League to joke after an emphatic 5-1 demolition of BetKing.

The microfinance giant dominated the betting stars from start to finish and didn't want to game to end - such wickedness.

Another team that saw hell on matchday 5 was Team 99Keys, who arrived at UpBeat without the keys to anything that had to do with football.

The Real Estate boys were no match for Syarpa who ran away with a comprehensive 8-0 win at the end of the day.

Stars of Matchday 5

In what was a goal-fest evening at the UpBeat Centre, Odey J of Syarpa emerged as the obvious star of the day.

Odey put on the best Erling Haaland impression of the day after he scored four (4) of the eight (8) goals for his team.