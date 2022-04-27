What is BrainHOPE and can FIFA's N680m-funded project save footballers' lives?

Like cigarettes are sold with a warning that smoking is dangerous to health, Stewart proposes footballs should be sold with a warning that heading it is dangerous.

Footballers when retired, are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than regular people

While heading a football might be considered an integral part of playing the game, there have been growing concerns that footballers - more than the average person - could suffer dementia due to those headers.

Research into this concern: codenamed BrainHOPE, has been set up by the University of Glasgow whose sole intention will be to compare the brain health of retired footballers with non-footballers, using brain imaging and testing.

The BrainHOPE project is a new dementia study that has been launched to investigate ways to reduce the risk of this brain disorder in retired footballers.

Previous research by Professor Willie Stewart: a consultant neuropathologist at the University of Glasgow, showed that ex-professionals are three and-half times, more likely to die of dementia than the general population.

Lead researcher of BrainHOPE, Professor Willie Stewart
Lead researcher of BrainHOPE, Professor Willie Stewart The Telegraph

Dementia is a medical condition: chronic or persistent, that is characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement.

Symptoms may include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities impaired to the point it interferes with daily functioning.

The four-year study is jointly funded by FIFA and the Football Association (the FA). The £1.3 million (N680 million) project will see researchers recruit 120 former professional footballers aged 40 to 59 years.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi attempt a heading a ball during an international friendly in 2011
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi attempt a heading a ball during an international friendly in 2011 Getty Images

Professor Stewart and the University of Glasgow are expected to lead the research while collaborating with the University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London and a wider range of 'PREVENT Dementia' research collaborators.

Experts at Glasgow University have been investigating fears that heading the ball could be linked to brain injuries.

The 2019 study began after claims that former West Brom striker Jeff Astle died in 2002 because of repeated head trauma.

Asides from the West Brom striker, Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles: members of the 1966 England World Cup squad died after suffering from brain functioning diseases believed to be linked closely to heading footballs.

Jeff Astle celebrates after scoring the winner in the 1968 FA Cup final
Jeff Astle celebrates after scoring the winner in the 1968 FA Cup final Getty Images

The study will use brain imaging and tests to compare brain health in former footballers to 700 control subjects from the general population.

It will also look at whether any differences in brain health would benefit from the management of known dementia risk factors.

In 2020, the 1986 World Cup winner and former Manchester United attacking midfielder Sir Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with dementia.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer in his 2017 documentary 'Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me' underwent an MRI scan to investigate if he had issues in his brain after heading the ball for 20 years of his career.

Sir Bobby Charlton at the Old Trafford
Sir Bobby Charlton at the Old Trafford Manchester United

After the scan, he responded, "That's reassuring. I'll take that as good news. That is good news," after the doctors told him that his brain looked normal.

Professor Stewart: "I think footballs should be sold with a health warning saying repeated heading in football may lead to increased risks of dementia."

Former Norwich City manager Jim Duffy: “If you take heading away from football, the game is not the same. You’re then playing five-a-side.”

Dementia campaigner Mike Edwards: “Too many players will go on to receive a diagnosis of dementia unless the governing body FIFA changes the rules at all levels so that heading the ball is no longer part of the sport.

We’re talking about changing the rules to make people understand that, just as they don’t handle the ball, they don’t head the ball either.”

