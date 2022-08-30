TRANSFERS

Serie A club Bologna declares interest to rescue Super Eagles defender

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Italian club wants to complete one more important transfer before the summer window closes in a few days.

Super Eagles celebrate Ekong's goal
Serie A club Bologna is looking to bring back Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong to the Italian league.

Troost-Ekong has emerged as the latest target for the Italian club following the addition of Jhon Lucumi and Joaquin Sosa.

Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/PA Images)
According to reliable Italian transfer journalist, Gianluca DiMarzio, the club wants to reinforce their defence and sees the Watford defender as a worthy addition.

"The new name in the notebook of Sartori and Di Vai is that of an old acquaintance of Serie A, the Nigerian William Troost-Ekong of Watford," DiMarzio stated on his website.

Troost-Ekong motivates Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Should Peseiro be worried about the current state of Nigeria's defence?

Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time ever since he returned to Watford from the AFCON 2021.

He managed just over 1300 minutes in the Premier League last season, 12 of which came against Crystal Palace back in May.

Troost-Ekong spent three years with Udinese in the Serie A.
It turned out to be his last game in the Premier League as the Hornets were relegated to the Championship.

The Nigerian international's situation has remained the same in the second division managing just seven minutes so far in the four-week-old season.

William Troost-Ekong (Simone Ferrard/Petrussi)
However, it seems Bologna is set to rescue him from his nightmare at the Vicarage Road according to the latest information.

Ekong has played in the Serie A before, having spent three years at Udinese, where he made 66 appearances.

