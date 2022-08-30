Serie A club Bologna declares interest to rescue Super Eagles defender

Troost-Ekong has emerged as the latest target for the Italian club following the addition of Jhon Lucumi and Joaquin Sosa.

According to reliable Italian transfer journalist, Gianluca DiMarzio, the club wants to reinforce their defence and sees the Watford defender as a worthy addition.

"The new name in the notebook of Sartori and Di Vai is that of an old acquaintance of Serie A, the Nigerian William Troost-Ekong of Watford," DiMarzio stated on his website.

Troost-Ekong could return to the Serie A

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time ever since he returned to Watford from the AFCON 2021.

He managed just over 1300 minutes in the Premier League last season, 12 of which came against Crystal Palace back in May.

It turned out to be his last game in the Premier League as the Hornets were relegated to the Championship.

The Nigerian international's situation has remained the same in the second division managing just seven minutes so far in the four-week-old season.

However, it seems Bologna is set to rescue him from his nightmare at the Vicarage Road according to the latest information.