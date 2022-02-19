Olympic medalist Blessing Okagbare releases statement following decade-long doping ban

Blessing Okagbare has broken her silence since her decade long ban was announced

Former Nigerian Olympian, Blessing Okagbare has reacted to the 10 year ban slapped on her for doping.

The 2008 long jump silver medalist was banned for 10 years for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Friday.

Recall that Okagbare had to leave the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women’s 100m semi-finals because she had tested positive for an illegal hormone.

The skilled track and field athlete has broken her silence following the verdict by the AIU
Okagbare took to her twitter account to issue her first comment since the decision was announced.

Okagbare tweeted: "My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel decision. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action which we will inform you soon.🙏❤"

If Okagbare and her legal team are unable to appeal this desicfrion, the former silver medalist will remained banned until July 2031.

