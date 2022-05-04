'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Manchester City came into the second leg after a 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium against Real Madrid.

The first half at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium did not provide any goals as both sides went to the halftime break level.

All three goals in the game were scored in the second half. Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute when Algerian wide man Riyad converted a ball through to him by Bernado Silva.

Manchester City seemed destined for a return to the Champions League final with just two minutes to go.

Substitute Rodrygo equalized for Real Madrid from a ball by Karim Benzema in the 90th minute.

Two minutes into additional time, Rodrygo scored his second of the game from a deflected ball by Marco Asensio.

The game proceeded to extra time as Real Madrid were able to make a comeback on aggregate.

Benzema was brought down by Ruben Dias to start the first half and the Frenchman stepped to send Ederson the wrong way unlike his Panenka penalty kick in the first leg.

Real Madrid would hold on to seal a come back 6-5 aggregate win and stop an All-English Champions League final.

Yaya Toure to blame for Guardiola's Champions League failures

Following another disastrous exit from the Champions League, fans took to social media to give their thoughts.

It was yet another season in which Manchester City invested huge money and have yet to fulfil their ambition to lift the coveted Champions League title.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was blamed for yet another collapse in Europe's elite competitiom.

Nigerian fans took to Twitter to give an explanation why Guardiola keeps falling short of delivering the Champions League title.

The fans targeted former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure as the cause for Guardiola's failure.

Yaya Toure's agent, Dmitri Seluk once told Pep Guardiola back in 2018 that he will not win the Champions League because of the way he treated his client and other African players in the past.

Seluk said, “Pep turned all Africa against himself. I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.

"This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not.”

Fans believe by the statement made by Seluk has now come to pass given Guardiola's struggles.

See reactions below

