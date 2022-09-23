Ghana has kicked off its preparation for the 2022 World Cup in the worst possible way after an unconvincing defeat to Brazil.
Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars
It was a Samba performance from the South Americans after a comprehensive win over Ghana.
Recommended articles
Tottenham forward Richarlison was the star of the night after he inspired Brazil to a 3-0 win in La Haver, France on Friday night.
Richarlison scored two of the goals after PSG defender, Marquinhos opened the scoring with a towering header.
Another PSG star, Neymar put on a show on the night after he assisted two of the goals scored by Richarlison on the night.
Brazil cage Kudus, as Inaki, Lamptey make debut
The Black Stars of Ghana were no match for their Brazilian counterparts despite playing several superstars.
Led by Ajax in-form Kudus Mohamed, the Black Stars also saw Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey finally make their debuts for the nation.
However, they failed to inspire the Black Stars as Brazil outclassed them en route to an easy win.
With the victory in France, the five-time World Champions have now kept 12 clean sheets in the last 17 matches, losing just one game in that run.