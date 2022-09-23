Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Tottenham forward Richarlison was the star of the night after he inspired Brazil to a 3-0 win in La Haver, France on Friday night.

Richarlison scored two of the goals after PSG defender, Marquinhos opened the scoring with a towering header.

Another PSG star, Neymar put on a show on the night after he assisted two of the goals scored by Richarlison on the night.

Brazil cage Kudus, as Inaki, Lamptey make debut

The Black Stars of Ghana were no match for their Brazilian counterparts despite playing several superstars.

Led by Ajax in-form Kudus Mohamed, the Black Stars also saw Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey finally make their debuts for the nation.

However, they failed to inspire the Black Stars as Brazil outclassed them en route to an easy win.

