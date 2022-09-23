Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It was a Samba performance from the South Americans after a comprehensive win over Ghana.

Richarlison scored a brace against Ghana
Richarlison scored a brace against Ghana

Ghana has kicked off its preparation for the 2022 World Cup in the worst possible way after an unconvincing defeat to Brazil.

Recommended articles

Tottenham forward Richarlison was the star of the night after he inspired Brazil to a 3-0 win in La Haver, France on Friday night.

The Samba Boys of Brazil were too good for Ghana.
The Samba Boys of Brazil were too good for Ghana. Pulse Nigeria

Richarlison scored two of the goals after PSG defender, Marquinhos opened the scoring with a towering header.

Another PSG star, Neymar put on a show on the night after he assisted two of the goals scored by Richarlison on the night.

The Black Stars of Ghana were no match for their Brazilian counterparts despite playing several superstars.

Kudus couldn't perform magic against Brazil.
Kudus couldn't perform magic against Brazil. Pulse Ghana

Led by Ajax in-form Kudus Mohamed, the Black Stars also saw Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey finally make their debuts for the nation.

However, they failed to inspire the Black Stars as Brazil outclassed them en route to an easy win.

Photos: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams came on as subs vs Brazil.
Photos: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams came on as subs vs Brazil. Pulse Ghana

With the victory in France, the five-time World Champions have now kept 12 clean sheets in the last 17 matches, losing just one game in that run.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Jansen reveals Calvin Bassey's weak point that Liverpool discovered

Jansen reveals Calvin Bassey's weak point that Liverpool discovered

How Chelsea missed out on 12-year-old Cyriel Dessers

How Chelsea missed out on 12-year-old Cyriel Dessers

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

These 22 years have passed quickly - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again