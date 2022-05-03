WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Man City fans are beaming with excitement on social media amidst the return of their experienced full-backs for the second leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Social media reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to return for Madrid UCL second leg
Social media reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to return for Madrid UCL second leg

The Cityzen survived a scare earlier at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola's men recording a thrilling 4-3 victory in the reverse fixture.

Recommended articles
Manchester City won 4-3 against Real Madrid in their Champions league first-leg semi final clash at the Etihad on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Manchester City won 4-3 against Real Madrid in their Champions league first-leg semi final clash at the Etihad on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Imago

To be fair, City failed to make the most of their chances with Guardiola's side squandering chances on a couple of occasions in the game.

Los Blancos almost had a response to all of the Cityzen's goals but time wasn't quite on their side as it looked like a case of too little too late.

Jaoo Cancelo will return for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid
Jaoo Cancelo will return for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid Twitter

The fact is Pep Guardiola's team dominated the first-leg proceedings at home but lacked the steel in defense owing to the absence of two-key players at the back - Joao Cancelo (suspension) and Kyle Walker (injury).

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has been exceptional for the Cityzens this season.

Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo
Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo AFP

The 27-year-old Portuguese defender, has established himself as one of the best in his position in the world this season, scoring 2 goals and creating a further 3 assists in 8 appearances for Manchester City in the Champions league this season.

Kyle Walker has returned to training for Man City and will travel to Madrid for their UCL clash on Wednesday
Kyle Walker has returned to training for Man City and will travel to Madrid for their UCL clash on Wednesday Twitter

Kyle Walker who Guardiola confirmed will be travelling for the game against Madrid on Wednesday remains a doubt for the Starting XI in Madrid, but will no doubt play a part as City battle to reach the finals of the Champions league for a second consecutive season.

The 31-year-old English defender, has started six games for Manchester City in the champions league this season, scoring just one goal.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker AFP

However, after missing the first-leg win at the Etihad, Walker is back in training for the Cityzens.

Walker might not be as clinical as Cancelo in attack but the former Tottenham man offers a whole lot more defensively for Pep Guardiola's side, and is the only one capable of dealing with the vile threat of Los Blancos' red-hot Brazilian winger Vinicius Jnr, who wreaked havoc in the first-leg on the left side of the pitch.

Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo
Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo Twitter

Following the news of Walker and Cancelo's imminent return for the clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, fans have taken to Twitter to react.

See reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to return for Madrid UCL second leg

    'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

  • Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai

    Boxing legend Floyd 'money' Mayweather set to visit Nigeria

  • Kamaru Usman send message to Jake Paul and Canelo

    'Locked in a room who makes it out alive' - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo

Recommended articles

South African tennis legend Kevin Anderson announces his retirement

South African tennis legend Kevin Anderson announces his retirement

'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

Muslims, others react as Yakubu's former club Blackburn Rovers, host Eid prayers

Muslims, others react as Yakubu's former club Blackburn Rovers, host Eid prayers

PSG want Super Eagles' most expensive star to partner Messi and Neymar next season

PSG want Super Eagles' most expensive star to partner Messi and Neymar next season

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans