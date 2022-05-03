The Cityzen survived a scare earlier at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola's men recording a thrilling 4-3 victory in the reverse fixture.
'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash
Man City fans are beaming with excitement on social media amidst the return of their experienced full-backs for the second leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday
To be fair, City failed to make the most of their chances with Guardiola's side squandering chances on a couple of occasions in the game.
Los Blancos almost had a response to all of the Cityzen's goals but time wasn't quite on their side as it looked like a case of too little too late.
The fact is Pep Guardiola's team dominated the first-leg proceedings at home but lacked the steel in defense owing to the absence of two-key players at the back - Joao Cancelo (suspension) and Kyle Walker (injury).
Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has been exceptional for the Cityzens this season.
The 27-year-old Portuguese defender, has established himself as one of the best in his position in the world this season, scoring 2 goals and creating a further 3 assists in 8 appearances for Manchester City in the Champions league this season.
Kyle Walker who Guardiola confirmed will be travelling for the game against Madrid on Wednesday remains a doubt for the Starting XI in Madrid, but will no doubt play a part as City battle to reach the finals of the Champions league for a second consecutive season.
The 31-year-old English defender, has started six games for Manchester City in the champions league this season, scoring just one goal.
However, after missing the first-leg win at the Etihad, Walker is back in training for the Cityzens.
Walker might not be as clinical as Cancelo in attack but the former Tottenham man offers a whole lot more defensively for Pep Guardiola's side, and is the only one capable of dealing with the vile threat of Los Blancos' red-hot Brazilian winger Vinicius Jnr, who wreaked havoc in the first-leg on the left side of the pitch.
Following the news of Walker and Cancelo's imminent return for the clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, fans have taken to Twitter to react.
See reactions below:
