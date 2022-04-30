'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Twitter

The Galacticos opened the scoring in the first half courtesy of a decent finish from 21-year-old Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes after he was found by the skipper Marcelo in the 33rd minute to put Madrid 1-0 up.

The Los Blancos added a second 10 minutes later through Rodrygo once again to complete an impressive first-half brace as Espanyol headed into the break trailing by two goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's men continued to dominate at the start of the second half but were soon rewarded ten minutes after the restart when Marco Asensio found the back of the net on the 55th minute to put the home side 3-0 up.

Espanyol couldn't find an answer to any of Madrid's goals and soon fell behind again when 61st minute substitute Isco, thought he had added a fourth.

However, after a VAR check, the 30-year-old midfielder's goal was effectively ruled out.

But Madrid could not still be kept at bay as the Los Blancos continued to attack, and were once again rewarded after Vinicius Jnr combined with the inevitable talisman Karim Benzema to complete the destruction at the Bernabeu - making it the latter's 26th league goal of the season.

Benzema is also the leading goalscorer in Spain, and the sole favorite for the Pichichi award this season.

The prolific Frenchman, has scored a total of 42 goals in 42 appearances for the Los Blancos, in all competitions this season as well.

The win for Madrid coach - Carlo Ancelotti, makes him the first manager in history to win all top five league titles in Europe.

Following Real Madrid's historic 35th La Liga title triumph, fans have taken to social media to react to Benzema's red-hot scoring form - with many labelling him as an early favorite for the Ballon d'Or award.