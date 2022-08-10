Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

David Ben
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy who is currently facing jail time has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.

Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations
Benjamin Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10 for his trial.

The French defender has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy further pleaded not guilty to the 10th charge, relating to a new complainant, which had already been reported but had not previously been put to him.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is alleged to have committed the offenses against seven young women between October 2018 and August 2021.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces 10 counts of rape and one of sexual assault
Mendy is due to stand trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy's co-defendant Matturie, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

His alleged offenses span July 2012 to August last year.

According to a report from Daily Mirror, about 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Wednesday, with others watching by videolink and a French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy
None of the women involved have been identified and reporting restrictions still apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million and still remains on bail for the time being.

