Ben Yedder's hat-trick sends Moses Simon's Nantes into relegation race

Izuchukwu Akawor
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon and Nantes are now firmly in the relegation rat race after an embarrassing evening in Monaco.

Moses Simon and Nantes will battle relegation fears this season.
Moses Simon and Nantes will battle relegation fears this season.

It was a performance and day to forget for Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates after a heavy defeat at Monaco.

The Super Eagles winger and his club went, saw but were thrashed 4-1 by AS Monaco in a one-sided affair.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder was unplayable after scoring a hat-trick while Simon was expertly caged.

The 27-year-old was on the pitch for over an hour, created just one chance, and made a single key pass before he was subbed off.

A first hat-trick of the season from Yedder was all Monaco needed to up to fifth on the Ligue 1 table.

A comfortable day at Stade Louis saw Monaco put on a superb first-half performance to dispatch the visitors the veteran French forward the star of the game.

Ben Yedder wrecked havoc on Moses Simon and his Nantes side.
Ben Yedder wrecked havoc on Moses Simon and his Nantes side.

Breel Embolo opened the floodgates just two minutes in before he turned provider for Yedder to double the advantage four minutes later.

2-0 became three when Yedder scored his second of the day to put Monaco 3-0 at the break.

Moses Simon has scored 3 goals and assisted just 1 this season in 7 games.
Moses Simon has scored 3 goals and assisted just 1 this season in 7 games.

The 32-year-old completed the rout from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick while Nantes got a late consolation via an own goal.

Following the win, Monaco move up to fifth on the table while Nantes moved closer to the relegation zone.

