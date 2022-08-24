TRANSFERS

Another UCL club to battle AC Milan for Nigerian midfielder Onyedika

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It does look like the Nigerian and PulseSports30 midfielder is destined to leave his Danish club this summer.

Belgian champions Club Brugge have joined the race for talented Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Onyedika has been a subject of intense speculation this summer with reports linking him with a move away from his Danish club Midtjylland.

The 2022 PulseSports30 star has been a target for Italian champions AC Milan for weeks as the Serie A side considers him a perfect replacement for departed Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie.

However, he seems to have been priced out of a dream move to the Rossoneri by his Danish side after the Italian side switched attention to French star Jean Onana, as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

Nigerian youngster Raphael Onyedika extends contract with Midtjylland until 2026

According to a report by Hln, Belgian side Brugge has joined the race for Onyedika's signature and sees the youngster as an ideal number six to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/2023 Champions League season.

"Club Brugge is making efforts to bring [Raphael] Onyedika, since last season," the report stated.

"The people of Bruges see in the 21-year-old powerhouse an ideal number six," the Belgian outlet added.

Onyedika had a breakthrough campaign last season after he impressed as a youth player and spent a season on loan at FC Fredericia.

The Super Eagles hopeful has since become a mainstay in the Midtjylland first team and last season led the club to a domestic cup win.

Onyedika, who can also play as a centre-back or higher in midfield, is highly-rated in Denmark and is valued at 10 million Euros.

Another UCL club to battle AC Milan for Nigerian midfielder Onyedika

