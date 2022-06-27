BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]

The 32-year-old Edwards was crowned Nigerian high jump champion at the ongoing 2022 National trials.

Edwards made his mark at the National trials organized by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

Edwards a former British high jump athlete was in action at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Edwards became famous after he participated in the Big Brother Naija Season 4, also known as Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem edition.

Edwards, an African Champion Silver medalist, added another laurel to his list by successfully defending his National title at the trails.

He became the high jump champion after scaling a season best of 2.20m.

Edwards took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievement.

Along with a photo of the event, was a message that said, “TWO TIME NIGERIAN NATIONAL CHAMPION #AndStillJOB FINISHED. SB: 2.20m road back to Commonwealth Games.”

Edwards is expected to be part of Nigeria’s contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting this July.