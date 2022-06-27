Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Mike Edwards has emerged as the Nigerian high jump champion once again.
BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]
BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned Nigerian high jump champion, to represent Nigeria at Commonwealth Games
The 32-year-old Edwards was crowned Nigerian high jump champion at the ongoing 2022 National trials.
Edwards made his mark at the National trials organized by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.
Edwards a former British high jump athlete was in action at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.
BBNaija Mike Edwards high jump champion
Edwards became famous after he participated in the Big Brother Naija Season 4, also known as Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem edition.
Edwards, an African Champion Silver medalist, added another laurel to his list by successfully defending his National title at the trails.
He became the high jump champion after scaling a season best of 2.20m.
Edwards took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievement.
Along with a photo of the event, was a message that said, “TWO TIME NIGERIAN NATIONAL CHAMPION #AndStillJOB FINISHED. SB: 2.20m road back to Commonwealth Games.”
Edwards is expected to be part of Nigeria’s contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting this July.
Edwards missed out of the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, sanctioned by the International Amateur Athletic Federation and International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
More from category
-
Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona away jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos/Video]
-
BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]
-
Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onazi spotted at Lagos wedding [Photos/Videos]