Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona

Star players Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane are back in training just in time for the second-leg Champions League meeting between the two teams.

Muller and Sane have been out for Bayern Munich since the second-leg victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Sane had an ankle problem but has been passed fit for the crucial fixture. Muller on the other hand completed a 45-minute individual training session supervised by fitness coach Dr Holger Broich.

Both players now have the green light and will be included in Julian Nagelsmann's team that will fly to Barcelona.

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Barcelona have bounced back from a disappointing draw with Inter Milan. The Catalans defeated Villareal 3-0 and then 4-0 against Athletic Bilbao in their last two league outings.

Ahead of the clash, Barcelona needs an outright victory against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou.

It may still not be enough to progress to the knockout stages if Inter Milan defeats Plzen in the early kick-off.

Ahead of the clash, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka explained that they will take the game against Barcelona seriously.

He said, "When we play against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou, be it a friendly game or a Champions League final, it doesn't matter.

"It's going to be a great game that we're looking forward to. And we will also do everything to win it."

He also explained that his former teammate Robert Lewandowski was spoiled at Bayern Munich progressing to the knockout stages every year,.

He added, "Lewy was very spoiled at Bayern, always progressing at least to the round of 16. But it is what it is – now we can no longer take that into consideration."