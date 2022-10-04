UCL

Forever Red! Bayern's Sadio Mane still thinking about former club Liverpool

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor

The Senegal International has found a new home in Bavaria but remains grateful to his former club for teaching him a lot about football.

It was the end of an era for Sadio Mane and Liverpool when he departed in the summer for Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane has admitted he will always remember his former club in England, Liverpool.

Mane left Anfield for Bayern Munich after six successful years with Liverpool in England and Europe.

Sadio Mane remains grateful to Liverpool.
He joined German champions Bayern earlier in the summer, which brought to an end his romance with the English giant.

However, the 30-year-old forward remains red at heart and grateful to Liverpool where he says he learnt a lot.

"Honestly, I will never forget my time there," Mane told UEFA.com.

Sadio became a Mane at Anfield during his six years at Liverpool.
"I learned a lot – as a man and as a football player. The supporters were amazing, and the people from the city were amazing. It is a club that will stay in my heart forever."

"It [Liverpool] is also a legendary club – they have won everything. And also, it is the club that had all the best Champions League nights."

The African champion has had a mixed start to life after a quick-fire start in German football saw him score three (3) goals in his first three (3) matches.

Huge relief! Sadio Mane celebrates his 1st goal in five matches as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0.
Mane went on a run of five (5) matches without a goal in all competitions thereafter before he ended the drought against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

While the former Liverpool man is happy at the Allianz Arena, he admits it hasn't been an easy ride for him after making the switch from England after eight years at Anfield and Southampton.

Sadio Mané was a fan favourite at Liverpool for six years.
"I spent eight very nice years in England, six years at Liverpool [after] two at Southampton, and now I am in a new country," he added.

"It is not easy because everything changes so suddenly, people, training, everything. Everything is changing so it is not easy at all. I need to adapt. I knew that and it came as no surprise. It is happening just the way I imagined it."

The Senegalese is still looking for his first Champions League goal for Bayern.
Mane will look to be on the score sheet again as he switches attention to the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern will be looking to maintain its 100% start to the season when Viktoria Plzen comes calling at the Arena later tonight.

Mane has started Bayern's two matches so far in the Champions League this season but is yet to score a goal for the Bavarians.

