Forever Red! Bayern's Sadio Mane still thinking about former club Liverpool

Mane left Anfield for Bayern Munich after six successful years with Liverpool in England and Europe.

He joined German champions Bayern earlier in the summer, which brought to an end his romance with the English giant.

However, the 30-year-old forward remains red at heart and grateful to Liverpool where he says he learnt a lot.

"Honestly, I will never forget my time there," Mane told UEFA.com.

"I learned a lot – as a man and as a football player. The supporters were amazing, and the people from the city were amazing. It is a club that will stay in my heart forever."

"It [Liverpool] is also a legendary club – they have won everything. And also, it is the club that had all the best Champions League nights."

Germany's move not an easy one for Mane

The African champion has had a mixed start to life after a quick-fire start in German football saw him score three (3) goals in his first three (3) matches.

Mane went on a run of five (5) matches without a goal in all competitions thereafter before he ended the drought against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

While the former Liverpool man is happy at the Allianz Arena, he admits it hasn't been an easy ride for him after making the switch from England after eight years at Anfield and Southampton.

"I spent eight very nice years in England, six years at Liverpool [after] two at Southampton, and now I am in a new country," he added.

"It is not easy because everything changes so suddenly, people, training, everything. Everything is changing so it is not easy at all. I need to adapt. I knew that and it came as no surprise. It is happening just the way I imagined it."

Mane will look to be on the score sheet again as he switches attention to the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern will be looking to maintain its 100% start to the season when Viktoria Plzen comes calling at the Arena later tonight.