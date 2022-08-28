'Show me your Striker!' - Reactions as Lewandowski helps Barcelona crush Valladolid at home

Barcelona were in total control in the opening period and after dominating proceedings, soon found themselves ahead in the game.

Robert Lewandowski guided home a beautiful cross from Raphinha in the 24th minute into the back of the net as the Catalans' summer signings combined for the team's first goal.

Xavi's men soon doubled their advantage after a brilliant run from Ousmane Dembele into the opposition box saw the Frenchman find Pedri who beautifully found the bottom right corner of the Valladolid net to put Barca 2-0 up.

The Catalans continued to dominate right until halftime as the Blaugrana went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Barcelona continued their dominance in the second period and once more extended their lead. after Dembele this time found Lewandowski in the 65th minute with the Polish striker scoring a brilliant back-heel goal and bagging his brace.

Barca were still not done yet as second-half substitute Sergi Roberto landed one final blow in the 92nd minute in stoppage time to condemn the visitors to a 4-0 win.

Dembele with a brace of assists and Lewandowski with two goals in each half was the major highlight of an entirely dominant win for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Social Media Reactions