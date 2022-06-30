Oshoala's Barcelona welcomes Manny Pacquiao to Camp Nou [Photos]

The 43-year-old former professional boxer took advantage of a family vacation to the city to tour the Blaugrana's stadium, museum and first-team locker room, with president Laporta serving as his personal guide.

'Pac-Man' is the only winner of nine world titles in eight different categories, and was named boxer of the 2000s by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Pacquiao is also understood to be a Barcelona fan, so it's no surprise he didn't miss out on the opportunity, which was warmly received by fans who were in attendance.

He even took pictures with some of the Cules, along with some of the trophies in the museum, including the Champions League as well as the La Liga titles.

According to the Barcelona members in attendance, Pacquiao was most interested in the figure of Paulino Alcantara.

Alacantara, who was born in the Philippines, scored 369 goals in 357 games for the club from 1912 to 1927 - a club record which was broken by Argentine footballer Lionel Messi about a century later in 2014.

Having retired for good in 2021 after 25 years in the ring, he is also famed for his many others talents, which range from singing and acting to currently being the president of the PDP-Laban political party and having a seat in his country’s congress from 2010 to 2016 and is now a senator.

He is also passionate about basketball and coached the Kia Motors team in the Philippines.

Laporta presented the boxer with personalized home and away shirts in the brand new design, to which Pacquiao responded by saying “it is an honour to be here and to visit this big stadium in Barcelona, to meet the president and the club members, and I am very grateful for the welcome I have received.” via the club's website.

