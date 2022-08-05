LA LIGA

Barcelona unveil Robert Lewandowski as new number 9 in front of 57,000 fans at Camp Nou

Tosin Abayomi
Barcelona strip Depay of number 9, give Lewandowski in front of 57,000 fans at Camp Nou.

La Liga giants Barcelona unveiled Polish striker Robert Lewandowski on Friday, August 5 2022.

Lewandowski was confirmed as a Barcelona player in July after an agreement with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

Following his move to Barcelona, Lewandowski joined the team on their pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA).

Barcelona unveiled their star summer signing at the Spotify Camp Nou in front of 58,000 fans.

The star from Poland also received the number nine jersey taken from Netherlands forward Memphis Depay.

At the press conference, Lewandowski explained the challenge of joining Barcelona and concerns about his age.

The 2021 FIFA Men's Best Player Award winner said the fans can expect goals from him as he has done throughout his career.

He said, "I'm sure we're going to give you a lot of goals and happiness."

"It's difficult to find words to describe what just happened at the stadium. I'm very happy. I want to give back to the fans after what they just gave me.

"This is a challenge for me. I want to show that I'm a player who can push the rest of the team with my experience."

"The last few years haven't been the best times for Barça, but when I spoke with Joan, I saw the project and the direction the club wants to take.

"This team has a lot of potential and I see it in training.

"I feel better than when I was 29. Age is just a number."

Lewandowski will play his first match in front of Barcelona fans in the Joan Gamper trophy against PUMAS on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

