Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Born to a Nigerian mother, 16-year-old Vicky Lopez idolizes Oshoala and is excited about Super Falcons.

Victoria López Serrano Felix known as Vicky López is a name football fans in Nigeria should pay attention to in the coming months.

Born July 26, 2006, in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Nigerian mother, Lopez is one of the highest talented prospects in women's football.

Just this weekend, she made her Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino debut starting for Barcelona Femeni in a 2-0 victory against Granadilla Tenerife.

Lopez can be used as an attacking winger or winger as a massive goal threat. During her time with Real Madrid CFF during the 2020/21 Youth League season, she scored 60 goals in 17 to earn a move to Barcelona.

Vicky Lopez is a huge admirer of the Super Falcons and Oshoala
Vicky Lopez is a huge admirer of the Super Falcons and Oshoala Pulse Nigeria

The 16-year-old is a huge fan of Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala who happens to be her teammate at Barcelona.

Oshoala a five-time Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women's Player of the Year award winner is a huge role model and ambassador for women's football.

The 27-year-old Oshoala recently earned a nomination for the Ballon d'Or Féminin and teammates with Lopez at Barcelona.

According to several sources, Lopez has earned an invitation to Spain's under 17 team but is a huge admirer of the Super Falcons and Oshoala.

Her father once discussed the possibility of playing for the Super Falcons.

In a report by All soccer Nigeria, he said, "There are several years left to play for the national team and I don't know what preference she has.

"I know that as a tribute to her mother she would like to have the experience of playing for Nigeria's youth teams."

Vicky Lopez was born in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Nigerian mother
Vicky Lopez was born in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Nigerian mother Pulse Nigeria

There has been no approach to Lopez from the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

As teammates with Oshoala at Barcelona, recruiting Lopez one of the most talented prospects in women's football to the Super Falcons is something Nigerian football fans will look forward to.

