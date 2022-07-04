Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

La Liga giants confirmed the signing of Andreas Bødtker Christensen on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The 26-year-old defender was signed as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end.

The Danish star will sign for four years until June, 30 2026 with a buy out clause set at 500 million euros.

Christensen is the second signing of the transfer window for Barcelona after the arrival of Franck Kessi also as a free agent.

Christensen joins Barcelona

Christensen was a first team regular with Chelsea since 2017 after returning from a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

On Thursday July, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona first team player at the Tito Vilanova training pitch.

After putting pen to paper at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper offices, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona player.