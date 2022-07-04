Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

Tosin Abayomi
Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

Just like Pique, Christensen dumps Chelsea to joins Barcelona with 500 million euros buy out clause.

La Liga giants confirmed the signing of Andreas Bødtker Christensen on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The 26-year-old defender was signed as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end.

The Danish star will sign for four years until June, 30 2026 with a buy out clause set at 500 million euros.

Christensen is the second signing of the transfer window for Barcelona after the arrival of Franck Kessi also as a free agent.

Christensen was a first team regular with Chelsea since 2017 after returning from a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

On Thursday July, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona first team player at the Tito Vilanova training pitch.

After putting pen to paper at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper offices, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona player.

He will be given his first team number while having a photo session wearing the 2022/23 Barcelona home jersey.

