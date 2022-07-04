Just like Pique, Christensen dumps Chelsea to joins Barcelona with 500 million euros buy out clause.
Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal
Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal
La Liga giants confirmed the signing of Andreas Bødtker Christensen on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The 26-year-old defender was signed as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end.
The Danish star will sign for four years until June, 30 2026 with a buy out clause set at 500 million euros.
Christensen is the second signing of the transfer window for Barcelona after the arrival of Franck Kessi also as a free agent.
Christensen joins Barcelona
Christensen was a first team regular with Chelsea since 2017 after returning from a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
On Thursday July, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona first team player at the Tito Vilanova training pitch.
After putting pen to paper at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper offices, Christensen will be unveiled as a Barcelona player.
He will be given his first team number while having a photo session wearing the 2022/23 Barcelona home jersey.
More from category
-
'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links
-
Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal
-
How I lost my girlfriend to a FIFA bet