Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
Barcelona superstars were all smiles and relaxed ahead of the big game against Inter in the Champions League.

Barcelona players were spotted relaxed and in a good mood in training ahead of the Champions League battle with Inter Milan.

Both clubs go head-to-head in the competition on Tuesday night looking to keep pace with Group C leader, Bayern Munich.

Ahead of the blockbuster game at the majestic San Siro, the visitors Barcelona shared a beautiful training picture of some of their stars while in training.

The picture was shared on the club's official social media page, with the caption, "family" as the team stepped up preparation for the game.

Barcelona superstars all smile in training, with Dembele (left, first row) wearing a different look.
Barcelona superstars all smile in training, with Dembele (left, first row) wearing a different look. Pulse Nigeria

In the picture, which was dominated by some of Barcelona's brightest young talents led by Pedri and Ansu Fati, all but Ousmane Dembele were wearing a smile.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was the only one who wore a 'serious look' while others, including the goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen enjoyed the moment.

Other pictures shared include that of coach Xavi Hernandez, who looked very focused as he monitored proceedings in training.

Midfield star, Gavi was also not left out and world-class centre-forward, Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski during the Barcelona training.
Robert Lewandowski during the Barcelona training. Pulse Nigeria
Gavi in training.
Gavi in training. Pulse Nigeria
Xavi Hernandez looking focused.
Xavi Hernandez looking focused. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Champions League game at San Siro on Tuesday is important for both clubs for different reasons.

The home side Inter will be looking to end a run of two (2) consecutive defeats in all competitions with a win to ease pressure on manager Simeone Inzaghi.

Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in the Champions League the last time Barcelona visited San Siro to face Inter Milan in 2019.
Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in the Champions League the last time Barcelona visited San Siro to face Inter Milan in 2019. AFP

For the visitors, Barcelona will be hoping to put behind them that painful 2-0 defeat to rivals Bayern Munich in the competition. That loss has been the only stain in what has been an outstanding start to the season for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Barcelona won seven (7) and drawn two (2) of 10 matches this season, with just one defeat, the loss to Bayern.

Barcelona will be looking for a more clinical performance tonight after a profligate outing against Bayern Munich the last time.
Barcelona will be looking for a more clinical performance tonight after a profligate outing against Bayern Munich the last time. Pulse Nigeria

Inter and Barcelona are no strangers to each other in the Champions League but the LaLiga side has the advantage going into the encounter.

The game tonight will be the 11th meeting between two teams, with Barcelona having won six (6) of those battles compared to one for Inter.

Romelu Lukaku was on target the last time Inter Milan faced Barcelona.
Romelu Lukaku was on target the last time Inter Milan faced Barcelona. Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona has also won the late two meetings between them, both ties ended 2-1, including the most recent, in 2019 at the same venue for tonight's clash.

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

