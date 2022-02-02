We will enjoy Adama Traore's strength, speed - Barcelona President tells fans

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, unveiled Adama Traore.

Traore joins Barcelona from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore a former Barcelona youth team player made his first-team debut as far back as 2013.

The 24-year-old is expected to stay at Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

In a press conference to unveil Traore, Barcelona president Joan Laporta detailed what fans should expect from the new signing.

He said, "We can’t wait for your first match with the Number 11. We will enjoy your strength and speed that we need. We hope to score several goals with Barca.”

Traore then went on to thank Laporta and Xavi for his return to the club.

He said, “Happy day everyone, I want to thank Laporta for the deal, as well as the family and all the crew. I will do everything I have to make the Barca fans proud of me, I’m happy to be back home, and I hope to make the squad list on Sunday.”

“I’ve always followed Barcelona. We are growing and i’m here to help, learn and try to help the team reach it’s goals.”

Adama Traore returns to Barcelona on loan
Adama Traore returns to Barcelona on loan Pulse Nigeria

Traore then stated he aims to improve his production under Barcelona boss Xavi.

He said, “I think I have changed physically, and gained many experiences. My passion for Barcelona has never stopped, I can’t wait to play under Xavi.”

“What Xavi told me is to show my talent and try to beat defenders on one-on-one situations. He also asked for several things defensively and offensively, and I can’t give some details.”

Traore is expected to make his debut when Barcelona welcomes Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022.

