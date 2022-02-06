'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico Madrid in front but Jordi Alba equalized for Barcelona in the 10th minute.

Gavi put Barcelona in front in the 21st minute while Ronaldo Araujo converted in the 43rd minute to give the Catalan giants a two-goal cushion just before the halftime break.

Dani Alves scored Barcelona's fourth in the 49th minute but Luis Suarez responded with Atleti's second of the game in the 58th minute.

Alves was shown a red card in the 69th minute as Barcelona held on to win the game with 10 men.

This was a huge win for Barcelona as they leapfrogged Atletico Madrid into the Champions League spots.

The victory dominated Twitter and on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore rose to the top of the trends.

Adama was given a start on his return to Barcelona and impressed. The 26-year-old was featured on the right side of the attack and was outstanding with his tricks and pace.

Adama created the second goal of the game for Barcelona in an all round impressive showing.

Barcelona fans were delighted about his direct play and took to Twitter to hail his performance.

Adama was compared to the great Lionel Messi and praised to be better than Ousmane Dembele expected to leave the club on a free this summer.

See reactions below.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Adama featured for 61 minutes before being replaced by fellow summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.