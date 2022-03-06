'Barcelona doing ojoro as usual' - Reactions as late Depay penalty completes comeback against Elche

Tosin Abayomi
Just like old times, Barcelona needed a controversial penalty to defeat their opponent

Depay converted a controversial penalty as Barcelona beat Elche 2-1
Depay converted a controversial penalty as Barcelona beat Elche 2-1

Barcelona recorded a 2-1 away victory against Elche in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges but went behind when Fidel Chaves scored from a tight corner to give the home side the lead in the 44th minute and go to the halftime break with a goal advantage.

Barcelona continued to pin Elche back and were finally rewarded for their constant pressure when Jordi Alba's cross was converted by Ferran Torres in the 60th minute.

A handball by an Elche player in the 83rd minute and after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) center referee Alejandro Hernández awarded a penalty to Barcelona.

Memphis Depay a substitute blasted the spot-kick into the top right corner to give Barcelona the lead.

Barcelona would hold on to secure a much-needed win and move into third place ahead of the battle between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

The result means that Barcelona are now 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game left to play.

The reaction of social media about the game was that Barcelona used dubious means to secure the win through a penalty.

The penalty by many was inadvertent and should not have been given. Many rival fans piled on criticism on Barcelona for securing the three points through a penalty when Elche also had a late claim for a spot-kick when Jordi Alba handled the ball in the box.

See reactions below

Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche
Reactions as Barcelona need controversial penalty to bear Elche Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona return to action when they take on Galatasaray in an Europa League round of 16 battle scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022.

