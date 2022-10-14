Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Barcelona will wear the OVO owl on their jersey against Real Madrid at El Clasico

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico
Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to debut a new logo patch on their home jersey

Read Also

After a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League, Barcelona returns to action against arch-rivals Real Madrid this weekend

The Catalan side will feature the OVO owl in front of their jersey. The change of icon comes as a result of Barcelona's partnership with Audio streaming and media services provider Spotify.

The partnership means that Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham is the first Spotify artist to feature on Barcelona’s kit.

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico
Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico Pulse Nigeria

Drake's OVO owl appearing on the Barcelona jersey is to celebrate his achievement as the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

A message by Spotify on the new Barcelona jersey said, "Not only is @champagnepapi the first artist to hit 50 billion Spotify streams, but now he’ll also be the first artist to appear on the @fcbarcelona jersey during this weekend’s El Clásico match."

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico
Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona also explained the change in the logo for the Clasico with a message that said, "To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on @spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday 😵‍💫 this doesn’t feel real but it is."

Barcelona will make a statement with Drake's OVO owl in El-Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

'I will never forget' - Man United fan Uzoho still can't believe he played at OT

'I will never forget' - Man United fan Uzoho still can't believe he played at OT

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award