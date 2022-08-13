Atiku Abubakar congratulates Asisat Oshoala on 2022 Ballon d'Or Award nomination

On Friday, August 12, 2022 France football released the first batch of nominees in all categories for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Award.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala earned a nomination for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Féminin award.

The 27-year-old was nominated along with 19 other top women players for the award.

In a message on his official Twitter account, Abubakar said, Congratulations, @AsisatOshoala, on your nomination, for which you are already a winner.

"This year is already turning out to be the Year of the Women in sports!"

Oshoala responded to the congratulatory message by Abubakar with a statement on her official Twitter handle that said, "Thank you sir."

Oshoala, a five time Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women's Player of the Year award winner, made history.

She became the first African woman to earn a nomination for the Ballon d'Or Féminin award.

Abubakar, a presidential candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been active on social media praising several athletes that have made the country proud through sports.

The former vice president previously congratulated Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume after their heroics at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon and was also full of praise for Team Nigeria's medal haul at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.