Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial encounter in the Premier League on Saturday evening, March 12.
'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent the Internet into a state of frenzy after the French superstar debuted a 'bald' new skin cut against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday
The Red devils are looking to finally get back on track after falling to a 4-1 defeat to derby rivals Manchester City last Sunday.
However, prior to the build-up between the Manchester and London club on Saturday, United midfielder Paul Pogba was spotted with a new look.
The 28-year-old France midfielder debuted his new clean shaven 'skin cut' as United prepared for their important match on Saturday.
The 2018 World Cup winner is notorious for dawning a variety of haircuts all through his career but only this time, the fans never quite saw this coming with his new 'bald' look which has sparked wild reactions on social media.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter below:
