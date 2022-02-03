'I really wanted to come here'- Aubameyang reveals desperation to join Barcelona

Tosin Abayomi
Aubameyang has admitted that he was determined to dump Arsenal for Barcelona.

Aubameyang is delighted to have the switch to Barcelona
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have unveiled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old was unveiled at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Speaking at the press conference, Aubameyang stated that he was desperate to ditch Premier League outfit Arsenal Football Club to join Barcelona.

He said, "I really wanted to come here. We waited until the last moment of the transfer window because it was a bit difficult for me with Arsenal, but in the end, I'm here."

Aubameyang then went on to explain what he brings to the team. He said, "I can help on a goal-scoring level and I will give everything to help my teammates."

"It's an honor to be the first Gabonese in Barça history. I speak five languages ​​(French, Italian, Spanish, English and German)."

Aubameyang will continue his adventure at Barcelona
"I'm very happy, I thank the president for signing me, I'm really looking forward to it and I'm going to give it my all. It is an honor to be at Barça."

"I'm a forward who's fast and so I hope to help the team with my goals. I hope to score a lot of goals for Barça."

Aubameyang has now been registered and is eligible to make his debut for Barcelona when they face rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022.

