Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

David Ben
Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hit out at the Super Eagles star on social media after the latter called out the Nigerian government over the ongoing ASUU strike

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits out at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post

Earlier on Tuesday, Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa sent a message to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over the ongoing Varsity strike in the country.

Musa took to his official social media platforms to blast politicians on the ongoing situation.

Musa criticized the politicians on the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been ongoing for nearly five months.

Musa expressed his huge dissatisfaction with the political urgency of returning students back to school.

Questioning the commitment of the politicians to resolving the ASUU strike, Musa's post on social media read: "To our political office holders whose children school abroad.

Ahmed Musa shamed Nigerian politicians on the ongoing ASUU strike

"How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

"Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You're running a system that you don't even believe in.

"Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no dey touch una?

"And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.

Following the Fatih Karagümrük forward's post on his social media.

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to his Twitter page to quote the Super Eagles captain and seemingly criticize the 29-year-old for not crediting the original source of the post.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

Apparently, Yul Edochie had initially made the post himself before Musa reposted on his social media platforms.

Quoting Musa's post, Yul then tweeted with a post that read:

"Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning. "

"My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it. e good?"

"We all want a working Nigeria. Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer." Yul said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had embarked on strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s failure to implement previous agreements both parties had entered into, forcing public university students to remain at home till date.

