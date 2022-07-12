Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

Musa took to his official social media platforms to blast politicians on the ongoing situation.

Musa criticized the politicians on the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been ongoing for nearly five months.

Musa expressed his huge dissatisfaction with the political urgency of returning students back to school.

ALSO READ - Ahmed Musa hits out at Nigerian politicians over ASUU Strike

Questioning the commitment of the politicians to resolving the ASUU strike, Musa's post on social media read: "To our political office holders whose children school abroad.

Pulse Nigeria

"How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

"Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You're running a system that you don't even believe in.

"Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no dey touch una?

"And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.

Yul Edochie claps back at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post

Following the Fatih Karagümrük forward's post on his social media.

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to his Twitter page to quote the Super Eagles captain and seemingly criticize the 29-year-old for not crediting the original source of the post.

Yul Edochie gets candid on award organizers and nepotism, feminism and his political career in Pulse Interview Pulse Nigeria

Apparently, Yul Edochie had initially made the post himself before Musa reposted on his social media platforms.

Quoting Musa's post, Yul then tweeted with a post that read:

"Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning. "

"My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it. e good?"

"We all want a working Nigeria. Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer." Yul said.