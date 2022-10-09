SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala turns 28, celebrates birthday with a picture book

Tosin Abayomi
5-time CAF Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala celebrates her 28th birthday with a picture book titled “Little Ziza and the Golden Timepiece”

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala turned 28 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The Barcelona Femeni star was not part of the Super Falcons squad that suffered a 0-2 loss to the Nadeshiko of Japan in an international friendly fixture last week.

Oshoala a five-time Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women's Player of the Year award winner is regarded as one of the greatest exports from the continent.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrate 'Super Zee' on her special day with a message that said, "Happy birthday to 5 time Africa Women Player of the year, @AsisatOshoala. We wish you all the best today and always."

A message to the Barcelona star by CAF on her birthday said, 'Most African Footballer of the Year in history. Happy birthday to our continent’s iconic athlete, Asisat Oshoala.'

To celebrate the special day, Oshoala posted photos on her official social media handles.

The 2021/22 Spanish Golden boot winner also revealed that she is releasing a picture book titled Little Ziza and the Golden Timepiece.

A statement by Oshoala on the new material said, "Shout to all the young girls keeping their dreams alive. Today, I'm proud to officially announce a project that is dear to my heart.

"A picture book titled “Little Ziza and the Golden Timepiece” that my friends at ATHLST and I are currently working on."

Oshoala has been in fine form since returning from injury. She is expected to return to action when Barcelona Femeni takes on Athletic Club in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

