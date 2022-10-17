SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala dressed in white, dyes hair red, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala was at the 2022 Ballon d'Or award ceremony on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Oshoala who recently turned 28 was among the Barcelona contingent that traveled to the ceremony in Paris, France.

The five-time Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women's Player of the Year was at the ceremony with her Barcelona Femeni teammates Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze, Alexia Putellas, and Fridolina Rolfo.

Oshoala went to the award ceremony as Nigeria's only representative and turned on the style.

The former Arsenal forward dyed her hair red and wore a white overall jacket and sneakers to match.

Despite her accomplishments in the sport over the years, this is the first time Oshoala has earned a Ballon d'Or nomination.

Oshoala played a key role as Barcelona Femeni won the league and she finished as the joint top scorer.

She was also instrumental as they progressed to the final of the Women's Champions League only to lose to eventual champions, Lyon.

Oshoala finished in 16th place among 20 nominees as her Barcelona teammate Putellas won the award for the second time.

Oshoala returns to action with Barcelona Femeni when they take on Real Betis in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

