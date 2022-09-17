Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

Oshoala played her first competitive game for the Champions in four (4) months after coming on the 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday.

The 27-year-old superstar played for 28 minutes after she replaced teammate Vicky Lopez in the second half.

With her appearance in the game, Oshoala played a competitive game for the first time since she picked up an injury while on international duty with Nigeria back in July.

Pulse Nigeria

She picked up the injury during Super Falcons 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the opening game of the 2022 WAFCON.

The Ballon d'Or nominee also missed Barcelona's pre-season tour but the club will be happy that it's top scorer is back to full fitness.

Barcelona kicks off season with a win

After its opening game against Las Planas was suspended the last time, the champions are off the mark for the season.

Pulse Nigeria

In what was technically their first game of the season, visitors Tenerife proved stubborn before succumbing to the Champions in the second half.