Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Sports gist

The Spanish champions have started the new season as expected - with a win - and Ballon d'Or nominee Oshoala back in action as well.

Nigerian international and Ballon d'Or nominee Asisat Oshoala is back for Primera de La Liga side Barcelona Femeni.

Oshoala played her first competitive game for the Champions in four (4) months after coming on the 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday.

The 27-year-old superstar played for 28 minutes after she replaced teammate Vicky Lopez in the second half.

With her appearance in the game, Oshoala played a competitive game for the first time since she picked up an injury while on international duty with Nigeria back in July.

She picked up the injury during Super Falcons 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the opening game of the 2022 WAFCON.

The Ballon d'Or nominee also missed Barcelona's pre-season tour but the club will be happy that it's top scorer is back to full fitness.

After its opening game against Las Planas was suspended the last time, the champions are off the mark for the season.

In what was technically their first game of the season, visitors Tenerife proved stubborn before succumbing to the Champions in the second half.

Two goals in the space of eight (8) second half minutes from Geyse and Caroline Graham Hasen handed Barcelona a routine home win to kick off their title defence.

