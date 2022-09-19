Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala took to social media for the La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
Asisat Oshoala puts Barcelona rivalry with Real Madrid aside to support Vinicius Junior
Barcelona star Oshoala supports Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior against racists in Madrid derby
Recommended articles
Tension was high ahead of the Madrid derby based on the racist remarks made about Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.
Vinicius Junior was compared to a monkey for celebrating with a dance after scoring a goal. There were mild threats made about dancing at the Wanda Metropolitano and potential trouble.
Oshoala a key member of the Barcelona Femeni side in Spain took to social media to be vocal about racism in play ahead of the clash.
Oshoala on racism ahead of Madrid derby
Despite the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, it was clear before the match what Oshoala wanted.
In a message on her official Twitter account, she said, "Really looking forward to an actual group dance in this game ……I want that SMOKE plsssssssssssssss …..give us that showwwwwwwww'
Fede Valverde and Rdrygo would score two first-half goals and back up their teammate Vinicius as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the derby.
Following the result, Oshoala gave her perspective on racism celebrating Vinicius and Rodrygo dancing despite criticism.
She said, "The point here is that, the world will always try to force you to accept their belief but STAY FIRM, STAY YOU as far as you ain’t hurting no one.
"The world will adjust !!! #Dance #ATMRMA #SayNoToRacism."
Oshoala back from injury featured in Barcelona’s Femeni win against Tenerife this weekend and returns to the Super Falcons fold ahead of the international friendly against Japan in October.