WAFCON 2022

‘A role model for the Nigerian girl-child’ - NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Girls from Sokoto to Lagos should look up to Oshoala according to Pinnick.

NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala
NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has showered praise on Super Falcons star Oshoala.

Recommended articles

At the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards that took place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, July 21, Oshoala became the first to win the African Woman Player of the Year for the fifth time.

Oshoala who got injured while playing for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations was crowned the best from the continent.

Pinnick a FIFA Council Member was present at the ceremony along with several other eminent Nigerian personalities such as Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Nigeria was eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, and Oshoala makes the final shortlist

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards
Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about Oshoala in a statement by the NFF, Pinnick praised the Barcelona Femeni star as a role model.

He said, “The Nigeria Football Federation celebrates Asisat Oshoala for her feat, which is well-deserved, and we urge her to continue to be a role model for both the Nigeria girl-child and the African girl-child.

"She is a walking prove of what is possible, if you pursue your dream with diligence, commitment, resilience and belief in God.

“I want to use her as a point of contact to encourage our women footballers and the girl-child in Nigeria to work hard and without ceasing at their dreams and the goals they set for themselves, and success will always come.

Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF)
Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF) Pulse Nigeria

'It is not enough to set goals or admire role models; you have to work assiduously, have temperance and be ready to surmount odds and obstacles to get to your destination.”

Oshoala, who plays for FC Barcelona Feminil in Spain, was top scorer and best player at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2014, and has since played at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

She has also played in and won with Nigeria the Women Africa Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

    ‘A role model for the Nigerian girl-child’ - NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

  • Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends

    'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

  • Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

    Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Recommended articles

‘A role model for the Nigerian girl-child’ - NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

‘A role model for the Nigerian girl-child’ - NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

Simple tips from GamStop to beat problem gambling

Simple tips from GamStop to beat problem gambling

Is sports gambling outside the GamStop legit?

Is sports gambling outside the GamStop legit?

Ex-Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha recounts his famous goal against Oliver Kahn

Ex-Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha recounts his famous goal against Oliver Kahn

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

Trending

WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
WAFCON 2022

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Social media reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022