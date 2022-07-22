‘A role model for the Nigerian girl-child’ - NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

At the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards that took place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, July 21, Oshoala became the first to win the African Woman Player of the Year for the fifth time.

Oshoala who got injured while playing for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations was crowned the best from the continent.

Pinnick a FIFA Council Member was present at the ceremony along with several other eminent Nigerian personalities such as Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick on Oshoala

Speaking about Oshoala in a statement by the NFF, Pinnick praised the Barcelona Femeni star as a role model.

He said, “The Nigeria Football Federation celebrates Asisat Oshoala for her feat, which is well-deserved, and we urge her to continue to be a role model for both the Nigeria girl-child and the African girl-child.

"She is a walking prove of what is possible, if you pursue your dream with diligence, commitment, resilience and belief in God.

“I want to use her as a point of contact to encourage our women footballers and the girl-child in Nigeria to work hard and without ceasing at their dreams and the goals they set for themselves, and success will always come.

Pulse Nigeria

'It is not enough to set goals or admire role models; you have to work assiduously, have temperance and be ready to surmount odds and obstacles to get to your destination.”

Oshoala, who plays for FC Barcelona Feminil in Spain, was top scorer and best player at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2014, and has since played at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.