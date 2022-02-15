Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

On Tuesday, February 15, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stated the number of players in camp.

Leading the team is captain and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala. The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League holders.

She was on target for Barcelona Femeni as they recorded a 3-0 victory against Athletic Club at the weekend.

Another Super Falcons star who was on target at the weekend is Ashleigh Plumptre.

The 23-year-old was on target for Leicester City this weekend also.

A message on the official Twitter handle of the Super Falcons said, "Captain Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona and England-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre are also here and were part of our training this morning. Meanwhile, @RWSuperFalcons has trimmed the squad, letting off five players. We are now 25 in camp. #SoarSuperFalcons #team9jastrong."