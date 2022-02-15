Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

Tosin Abayomi
Oshoala will aim to continue her good form when the Super Falcons battle Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast

Nigeria's senior women's national team known as the Super Falcons have resumed camp for the upcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Ivory Coast.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stated the number of players in camp.

Leading the team is captain and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala. The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League holders.

She was on target for Barcelona Femeni as they recorded a 3-0 victory against Athletic Club at the weekend.

Another Super Falcons star who was on target at the weekend is Ashleigh Plumptre.

The 23-year-old was on target for Leicester City this weekend also.

A message on the official Twitter handle of the Super Falcons said, "Captain Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona and England-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre are also here and were part of our training this morning. Meanwhile, @RWSuperFalcons has trimmed the squad, letting off five players. We are now 25 in camp. #SoarSuperFalcons #team9jastrong."

The Super Falcons host Ivory Coast at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, February 18, and travel for the return leg at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

