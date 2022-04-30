The 27-year-old Oshoala came off the bench as Barcelona Femeni suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in their second leg Champions League semi final fixture played on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg
Oshoala played for 31 minutes as Barcelona Femeni secured their return to the Champions League final.
Barcelona won the first leg against Wolfsburg 5-1 with a record setting attendance of almost 92,000 at Camp Nou last week.
The first leg between the two sides was Oshoala's first game after a two month injury lay off.
With a healthy advantage Barcelona Femeni were in a comfortable position against the German side.
The first half ended without a goal as Oshoala's Barcelona Femeni were 45 minutes away from the final.
However in the 47th minute, Tabea Wassmuth scored for Wolfsburg which gave the home side momentum.
Oshoala against Wolfsburg
Oshoala was brought in for Jenifer Hermoso in the 59th minute as Barcelona Femeni aimed to reestablish dominance of the game.
Jill Roord made it two in the 59th minute with a well taken strike to put pressure on Barcelona going into the latter stages of the game.
The second strike put pressure on Barcelona Femeni as their head coach Jonatan Giráldez was forced into making more substitutions.
Barcelona would not concede any more goals as they lost the game but were victorious on aggregate.
The result means that Oshoala and Barcelona Femeni return to the Champions League final.
Oshoala and her Barcelona Femeni teammates will now wait to find out their final opponents as two sides from France, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain do battle in the other semi final.
More from category
-
'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu
-
Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg
-
'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title