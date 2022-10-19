SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Oshoala wins MVP scores 2 goals provide 2 assists for Barcelona in a 9-0 win against Uchiebe's Benfica in the Champions League.

Asisat Oshoala scores brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League campaign
Asisat Oshoala scores brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League campaign

Super Falcons of Nigeria stars Asisat Oshoala and Christy Uchiebe were in action on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Read Also

Oshoala played a huge role as Barcelona Femeni destroyed Benfica 9-0 in a Women's Champions League group fixture.

The 28-year-old Oshoala was given a rare start by Barcelona Femeni head coach Jonatan Giráldez.

Oshoala was voted Player of the Match ahead of Geyse who also contributed two goals.
Oshoala was voted Player of the Match ahead of Geyse who also contributed two goals. Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona Femeni went in front as early as the first minute when Patricia Guijarro converted a ball through to her by Oshoala.

In the 14th minute, Oshoala provided the second for Aitana Bonmatí. The Super Falcons star then scored in the 34th minute as Barcelona went to the halftime break with a 3-0 lead.

To start the second half, Mariona Caldentey converted a ball by Bonmatí for the fourth.

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević converted the fifth assisted by Caldentey, and Guijarro provided the sixth for Geyse Ferreira.

Super Falcons youngster Uchiebe was introduced in the 71st minute for Andreia Norton.

Clàudia Pina scored the seventh from a ball by Geyse. Oshoala scored her second of the game and eighth for Barcelona from a through ball by Caldentey.

Geyse scored the ninth assisted by Pina to wrap up a comfortable victory starting their campaign in Europe.

Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona in their next league fixture against Betis on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona in their next league fixture against Betis on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala was voted Player of the Match ahead of Geyse who also contributed two goals.

It was a huge night for Oshoala after a 16th-place finish at the 2022 Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris, France.

Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona in their next league fixture against Betis on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

    'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

  • Asisat Oshoala scores brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League campaign

    Asisat Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League

  • Reactions as Chelsea drop points against Brentford

    Reactions as Chelsea drop points against Brentford

Recommended articles

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

He's a big powerful boy - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for impressive display against Brentford

"He's a big powerful boy" - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for impressive display against Brentford

“I will deal with that tomorrow - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

“I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Asisat Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League

Asisat Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League

Rodgers ready to unleash Iheanacho on Leeds United

Rodgers ready to unleash Iheanacho on Leeds United

Onuachu ready for blockbuster clash with Royal Antwerp

Onuachu ready for blockbuster clash with Royal Antwerp

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Reactions as Chelsea drop points against Brentford

Reactions as Chelsea drop points against Brentford

Trending

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or
SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form