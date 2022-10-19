Asisat Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona thrash Uchiebe's Benfica 9-0 to start Champions League

Super Falcons of Nigeria stars Asisat Oshoala and Christy Uchiebe were in action on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Oshoala wins MVP scores 2 goals provide 2 assists for Barcelona in a 9-0 win against Uchiebe's Benfica in the Champions League.
Oshoala played a huge role as Barcelona Femeni destroyed Benfica 9-0 in a Women's Champions League group fixture.
The 28-year-old Oshoala was given a rare start by Barcelona Femeni head coach Jonatan Giráldez.
Barcelona 9-0 Benfica
Barcelona Femeni went in front as early as the first minute when Patricia Guijarro converted a ball through to her by Oshoala.
In the 14th minute, Oshoala provided the second for Aitana Bonmatí. The Super Falcons star then scored in the 34th minute as Barcelona went to the halftime break with a 3-0 lead.
To start the second half, Mariona Caldentey converted a ball by Bonmatí for the fourth.
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević converted the fifth assisted by Caldentey, and Guijarro provided the sixth for Geyse Ferreira.
Super Falcons youngster Uchiebe was introduced in the 71st minute for Andreia Norton.
Clàudia Pina scored the seventh from a ball by Geyse. Oshoala scored her second of the game and eighth for Barcelona from a through ball by Caldentey.
Geyse scored the ninth assisted by Pina to wrap up a comfortable victory starting their campaign in Europe.
Oshoala was voted Player of the Match ahead of Geyse who also contributed two goals.
It was a huge night for Oshoala after a 16th-place finish at the 2022 Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris, France.
Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona in their next league fixture against Betis on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
