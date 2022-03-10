'I want to continue scoring more goals.' - Asisat Oshoala boasts as she extends contract with Barcelona until 2024

The extension of Oshoala was announced through the clubs social media platforms on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Oshoala who has 80 goals in 101 appearances for the club since she joined on January 31, 2019 is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all-time.

The 27-year-old star signed the contract with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and women's team manager Xavier Puig

She said, “I am very happy to continue in the best team in the world. Not only because of their football, you look outside the field of play, and it is because of how they treat the players to keep improving.”

"I'm a striker and I want to continue scoring more goals. Love it. The goal is to keep growing and be happy.”

The Super Falcons captain will now continue her career with Barcelona until June 30, 2024.