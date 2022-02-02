Asisat Oshoala continues red hot form with another goal for Barcelona Femeni

Oshoala was again on target as Barcelona Femeni recorded a 4-0 victory against Levante in a Spanish Women's Primera Division fixture played on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The 27-year-old scored the first goal of the game when she intercepted the ball from the Levante goalkeeper, ran through to score in an empty net.

Patricia Guijarro scored the second while Jennifer Hermoso converted the third to give Barcelona Femeni a comfortable lead going to the halftime break.

Caroline Graham Hansen scored the fourth for Barcelona to seal the win. Oshoala was substituted in the 78th minute for Melanie Serrano.

Levante pulled one back in the 86th minute through Tatiana Pinto but Barcelona held on to claim all three points.

It was the first time Oshoala would score in back-to-back games since she returned from injury.

The Super Falcons captain scored a hattrick against Real Betis at the weekend and put in another sensational performance against Levante.